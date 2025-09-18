Thursday, September 18, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dengue: Six more die, 647 hospitalized in 24hrs

Currently, 717 patients are being treated in Dhaka, and 2,042 nationwide

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 06:43 PM

The dengue crisis in Bangladesh continues to deteriorate as six more patients died and 647 were admitted to hospitals across the country in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning.

With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh has risen to 167 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Two of the new deaths were reported in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), two in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), one in Barisal division, and one in Chittagong division.

During this period, 647 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases to 38,527 so far this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 108 in Barisal division (outside city corporation), 96 in Chittagong division (outside city corporation), 102 in Dhaka division (outside city corporation), 113 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 128 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 25 in Mymensingh division (outside city corporation), 37 in Khulna division (outside city corporation) and 38 in Rajshahi division (outside city corporation).

Currently, 717 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka, while a total of 2,042 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

The report also said that 62.6% of the patients were men, while 37.4% were women.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries during the same period.

DengueDengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
