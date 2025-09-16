DGHS issues new guidelines for dengue treatment

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued new instructions for public hospitals to ensure more organized treatment of dengue patients.

According to the guidelines, all hospitals across the country must immediately set up dedicated wards for dengue treatment and form a specialized medical team. The DGHS believes that this initiative will help improve patient care, reduce risks, and enhance the overall quality of hospital services.

The directive, signed by DGHS Director (Hospitals and Clinics) Dr Abu Hossain Md Mainul Ahsan, was issued on Tuesday.

It said hospitals must make special arrangements for admitted dengue patients. In particular, facilities for NS-1 tests, emergency care, and sufficient medicines must be ensured. Patients admitted with dengue should be placed in a designated ward or room, while ICU support must be prioritized when needed. In addition, doctors and nurses have been assigned special responsibilities.

The directive further stated that a board must be formed with medicine, paediatric, and other specialist physicians for the treatment of dengue and chikungunya patients. Under the supervision of this board, medical officers, residents, and trained doctors will provide care exclusively to these patients. Suspected patients arriving at hospital outpatient departments must also be treated in a designated room by the same board and doctors.

It also instructed hospital directors to send letters to city corporations or municipalities to carry out mosquito eradication and cleanliness drives around hospital premises.

Moreover, every Saturday at 10am, a dengue coordination meeting must be held at hospitals, chaired by the director, superintendent, and civil surgeon, the directive added.