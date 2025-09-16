Child patients with pneumonia, diarrhea and dengue overwhelm hospitals

Hospitals in Dhaka are witnessing a surge of child patients suffering from pneumonia, diarrhea, and dengue, putting immense pressure on already overwhelmed facilities.

A visit to Bangladesh Shishu Hospital in Agargaon, Dhaka, shows hundreds of children waiting with their parents for medical care.

Rahima, who came from Narayanganj with her three-month-old baby suffering from pneumonia, stood in a long queue after being referred by a local doctor. Around 15 to 20 patients waited alongside her, most suffering from common cold, diarrhea, dengue, pneumonia, congenital disorders, jaundice, and various skin problems. Doctors also reported cases of tumors, hernia, and other serious conditions.

According to a Unicef report, Bangladesh records an average of 173 stillbirths daily, while 290 children under five die each day. These figures, shared by UN agencies, underline the dire state of child health in the country. The report further shows that Bangladesh continues to lag behind other South Asian nations in reducing child and maternal mortality.

On Sunday, Bangladesh Shishu Hospital treated 1,043 patients across emergency, medicine, and surgery departments, according to Public Relations Officer Md Bashir Uddin. Of them, 29 were pneumonia cases, five were diarrhea cases, and 18 were dengue cases. Other common treatments included 217 cold cases, 18 asthma cases, and 167 cases of skin disease.

Physician Dr Luna Parveen said most patients now present with cold, dengue, diarrhea, and pain-related complications. Stressing the importance of nutrition, she advised exclusive breastfeeding for infants during the first six months, followed by the gradual introduction of eggs, khichuri (rice and lentil porridge), vegetables, and bananas. By one to two years, children should be introduced to a wider range of food. She added that many children are now suffering from skin conditions, worms, vitamin D deficiency, and allergy-related illnesses caused mainly by contaminated food, dust, unsafe water, and increased fast-food consumption.

Resident Medical Officer Wakar Ahmed Siam reported a rise in hernia cases, congenital disorders, hydrocephalus (fluid accumulation in the brain), edema in various body parts, burns, and plastic surgery needs. He treats an average of 80 to 110 patients daily.

Outpatient Dr Kaikor Ghosh noted that cold, pneumonia, and diarrhea remain the most common conditions. He advised gently patting infants after feeding to reduce the risk of food reflux, but warned that children under six months remain highly vulnerable to cold, pneumonia, and seizures.

Rising cases over the years

Hospital records show that pneumonia, diarrhea, and dengue cases at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital have fluctuated in recent years.

Pneumonia admissions rose from 3,511 in 2023 to 4,260 in 2024, with 1,801 cases recorded up to August 2025.

Diarrhea admissions fell from 1,797 in 2023 to 361 by August 2025.

Dengue cases reached 806 in 2024, causing 11 deaths, while 290 cases with 2 deaths were recorded so far in 2025.

Causes of child mortality

UN data reveal that most child deaths in Bangladesh occur within the first days or weeks of life due to the absence of skilled birth attendants.

Only 60% of births in the country are attended by health professionals, one of the lowest rates globally. pneumonia, drowning, respiratory diseases, and malnutrition remain the leading causes of child death.

Immunization gaps

According to Unicef, 81.6% of children in Bangladesh receive vaccinations, but nearly 0.5 million still miss timely doses, particularly in urban slums and remote areas.

Doctors’ recommendations for safeguarding children’s health: