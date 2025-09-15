Dengue: 5 die, 636 hospitalized in last 24hrs

Five more dengue patients died while 636 others were hospitalized across the country in the past 24 hours.

During this period, 131 patients were admitted in Barisal division, 92 in Chittagong, 131 in Dhaka division, 105 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 97 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 29 in Khulna, six in Mymensingh, 34 in Rajshahi, seven in Rangpur and four in Sylhet division, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest figures, the total number of dengue cases this year rose to 38,527 while fatalities reached 155.

Currently, 746 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka, while a total of 1,844 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

Last year, Bangladesh recorded 101,214 cases and 575 deaths from dengue, the DGHS release added.