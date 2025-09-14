Sunday, September 14, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dengue: 3 die, 685 hospitalized in last 24hrs

Total number of dengue cases this year has risen to 37,891, while the death toll stands at 150

 

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 08:21 PM

Three more dengue patients died while 685 were hospitalized across the country in the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 125 patients were admitted in Barisal division, 89 in Chittagong, 122 in Dhaka division, 116 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 128 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 35 in Khulna, 21 in Mymensingh, 39 in Rajshahi, six in Rangpur and four in Sylhet division, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest figures, the total number of dengue cases this year has risen to 37,891, while the death toll stands at 150.

Last year, Bangladesh recorded 1,01,214 dengue cases and 575 deaths, the DGHS added.

 

Topics:

Dengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
