Dengue: 2 die, 279 cases recorded in 24hrs

At least two dengue patients died while 279 others have been infected with dengue in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new cases, 45 were recorded in Barisal division (excluding city corporation area) while 84 in Chittagong division (excluding city corporation area), 42 in Dhaka division, 33 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 64 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), two in Khulna (excluding city corporation area) and nine in Mymensingh division.

The total number of dengue cases rose to 37,206 while 147 deaths from dengue were reported this year.

During the same 24-hour period, 308 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals across the country after receiving treatment.

Last year, a total of 1,01,214 people were infected with dengue, while 575 deaths from the disease were reported, the statement added.