Unicef report: Childhood obesity surpasses underweight for first time globally

A new UNICEF report shows that obesity has overtaken underweight as the most common form of malnutrition among school-aged children and adolescents worldwide. The condition now affects 1 in 10 young people—188 million in total—putting them at increased risk of serious health problems.

The report, “Feeding Profit: How Food Environments Are Failing Children,” released Wednesday, analyzed data from more than 190 countries. It found that while underweight among children aged 5 to 19 dropped from nearly 13% in 2000 to 9.2% in 2025, obesity rates rose sharply from 3% to 9.4%.

Obesity now exceeds underweight worldwide, except in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Pacific Island nations such as Niue, the Cook Islands, and Nauru report some of the highest obesity rates, driven by a shift from traditional diets to cheap, energy-dense imported foods.

High-income countries continue to face significant childhood obesity, with 27% of children and adolescents in Chile affected, and 21% each in the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

In Bangladesh, the report highlights a pronounced shift toward packaged and fast foods, which are more readily available than healthier options such as freshly cooked meals, vegetables, and fruits. Currently, 8% of children in Bangladesh are living with overweight, but the easy accessibility of unhealthy foods in schools poses a significant risk to future health.

Growing Health and Economic Risks

Globally, 1 in 5 children and adolescents aged 5–19—about 391 million—are overweight, and a growing number are classified as obese. This increases the risk of insulin resistance, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers. Mental health problems, including low self-esteem, anxiety, and depression, are also linked to obesity.

The report emphasizes the role of ultra-processed and fast foods—high in sugar, salt, unhealthy fats, and additives—in shaping children’s diets. These products are heavily marketed, reaching young audiences through shops, schools, and digital platforms.

A global UNICEF poll of 64,000 young people aged 13–24 found that 75% recalled seeing ads for sugary drinks or snacks, and 60% said these ads increased their desire to consume such foods. Even in conflict-affected countries, nearly 70% of children reported exposure to such marketing.

If left unchecked, the long-term health and economic costs could be staggering. Peru alone faces over $210 billion in obesity-related impacts, while the global economic burden is projected to exceed $4 trillion annually by 2035.

Calls for Government Action

The report also notes positive steps, such as Mexico’s recent ban on selling ultra-processed foods and items high in salt, sugar, and fat in public schools, benefiting more than 34 million children.

UNICEF is urging governments worldwide to enforce mandatory labeling, implement food taxes, restrict marketing, ban ultra-processed foods in schools, prohibit corporate sponsorships, run social and behavior change campaigns, strengthen social protection to make nutritious food affordable, and shield policymaking from the influence of the ultra-processed food industry.

“In many countries, we are seeing the double burden of malnutrition—the coexistence of stunting and obesity,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

“Nutritious and affordable food must be available to every child to support their growth and development. Without decisive action, the next generation will inherit not only poor health but also an economic burden that nations cannot afford,” she added.