245 dengue patients hospitalized in 24hrs

A total of 245 new dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 49 were hospitalized in the different hospitals in Barisal division (excluding city corporation area) while 66 in Chittagong division (excluding city corporation area), 40 in Dhaka division, 11 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 67 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 12 in Mymensingh division, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.

During the same 24-hour period, 284 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals across the country after receiving treatment.

The total number of dengue cases rose to 36,927, while 145 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease were reported this year.

Last year, a total of 1,01,214 people were infected with dengue, while 575 deaths from the disease were reported, the DGHS statement added.