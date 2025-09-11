Dengue: 6 die, 586 more hospitalized in 24hrs

Health officials on Thursday reported 586 new dengue cases and six deaths across the country in the past 24 hours.

According to a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement, 109 patients were hospitalized in Barisal division, 58 in Chittagong division, 104 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 103 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 144 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 12 in Mymensingh division, 44 in Rajshahi division, 10 in Rangpur division, and two in Sylhet division.

Since the start of this year’s dengue outbreak, Bangladesh has recorded 145 deaths and 36,682 infections.

Last year, the disease claimed 575 lives and infected 1,01,214 people across the country.