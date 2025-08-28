Thursday, August 28, 2025

Dengue: 30,000 mark crossed this year

Currently, 1,426 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Aug 2025, 04:20 PM

432 dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the number of confirmed cases to 30,376 this year.

The number of deaths remained at 118, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 86 in Barisal division (Out of CC), 70 in Chittagong division (Out of CC), 68 in Dhaka division (Out of CC), 52 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 90 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 30 in Khulna division (Out of CC), 7 in Mymensingh division (Out of CC), 31 in Rajshahi division (Out of CC), and five in Rangpur division (Out of CC).

Currently, 1,426 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed lives of 575 people.

Topics:

Dengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
