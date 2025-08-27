Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dengue: 430 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

The number of deaths remained at 118

The photo shows dengue patients receiving treatment in Mugda Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 04:31 PM

A total of 430 new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the number of confirmed cases to 29,944 this year.

The number of deaths remained at 118, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 120 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 73 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 67 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 37 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 64 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 26 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 7 in Mymensingh Division (Out of CC), 31 in Rajshahi Division (Out of CC), and five in Rangpur division (Out of CC).

Currently, 1,426 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

Topics:

Dengue
