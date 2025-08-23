Saturday, August 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dengue: 4 deaths reported in 24hrs

Currently, 1307 dengue patients are receiving treatments in various public and private hospitals across the country.

File image of Dengue Unit. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 06:31 PM

Four people died from dengue and 247 new cases were reported across the country in the past 24 hours.

"Of the 247 new patients, 56 were hospitalized in Barisal division, 57 in Chittagong division, 31 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 68 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 32 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and three in Mymensingh division," a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.

Currently, 1307 dengue patients are receiving treatments in various public and private hospitals across the country.

Since the start of this year's dengue season, Bangladesh has recorded 114 deaths and 28,202 infections. 

Last year, the disease claimed 575 lives and affected over 101,214 people nationwide.

Topics:

Dengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Read More

Dengue: 173 hospitalized 24hrs

Dengue: Five deaths, 311 hospitalized in 24hrs

Dengue: 380 hospitalized in 24hrs

Despite rising budget, DSCC struggles to control dengue

One more dies of dengue in 24hrs

202 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Latest News

Veteran journalist Alamgir Mohiuddin passes away

Ansar DG: 650,000 personnel to be deployed for election security

DU VC: Dhaka University upholds legacy of protesting injustice

‘Dr Yunus announced election deadline under political pressure’

BGB forms probe committee over stone looting at Sylhet tourist spot

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x