Dengue: 4 deaths reported in 24hrs

Four people died from dengue and 247 new cases were reported across the country in the past 24 hours.

"Of the 247 new patients, 56 were hospitalized in Barisal division, 57 in Chittagong division, 31 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 68 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 32 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and three in Mymensingh division," a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.

Currently, 1307 dengue patients are receiving treatments in various public and private hospitals across the country.

Since the start of this year's dengue season, Bangladesh has recorded 114 deaths and 28,202 infections.

Last year, the disease claimed 575 lives and affected over 101,214 people nationwide.