Monday, August 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dengue: 380 hospitalized in 24hrs

Currently, 1,277 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 05:15 PM

380 more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the number of confirmed cases to 26,758 this year.

The number of deaths remained at 105, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 67 in Barisal division (Out of CC), 70 in Chittagong division (Out of CC), 66 in Dhaka division (Out of CC), 31 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 74 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 25 in Khulna division (Out of CC), seven in Mymensingh division, 34 in Rajshahi division, four in Rangpur division and two in Sylhet division.

Currently, 1,277 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

Topics:

Dengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Read More

Despite rising budget, DSCC struggles to control dengue

One more dies of dengue in 24hrs

202 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Dengue: 134 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

One more Covid case reported in 24hrs

252 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours across country

Latest News

High Court orders antivenom supply to all upazila hospitals

8-year-old drowns in Mirsharai

Banglalink launches new int'l roaming pack with BDT balance payment option

HSBC launches Export Excellence Awards 2025

Maulana Bhasani Bridge over Teesta opens Wednesday

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x