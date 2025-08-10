Monday, August 11, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dengue: Death toll crosses 100 this year

Currently 1,374 patients are being treated in hospitals nationwide

File image of Dengue medical ward. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Aug 2025, 05:32 PM

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 101 this year.

During the period, 448 more patients were hospitalized with the viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 24,183 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The deaths have been reported in Chittagong division (out of CC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), according to DGHS.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 95 in Barisal division (out of CC), 81 in Chittagong division (out of CC), 84 in Dhaka division (out of CC), 34 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 46 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 57 in Khulna division (out of CC), eight in Mymensingh division, 34 in Rajshahi division, 2 in Sylhet (out of CC) and 7 in Rangpur (out of CC).

Currently, 1,374 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

Dengue cases
