Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
One more Covid patient dies in Chittagong

With this, the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Chittagong district stands at 10

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 08:51 PM

One more person died and five new Covid-19 cases were detected in Chittagong in the last 24 hours.

The latest victim, aged about 65 and a resident of Boalkhali upazila, died at Chittagong General Hospital on Sunday night while undergoing treatment, according to the Civil Surgeon's Office.

With this, the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Chittagong district stands at 10.

According to Dr Jahangir Alam, civil surgeon of Chittagong, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the district has reached 261 in the last 40 days.

