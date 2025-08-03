Sunday, August 03, 2025

343 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Currently 1,335 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 05:23 PM

343 more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the number of confirmed cases to 21,670 this year.

The number of deaths remained at 84, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, according to the DGHS,  111 new cases were reported in Barisal division (out of CC), 51 in Chittagong division (out of CC), 3 in Mymensingh (out of CC), 54 in Dhaka division (out of CC), 64 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and 59 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Currently 1,335 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.

Topics:

Dengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
বাংলা হোমপেজ

