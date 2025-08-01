Friday, August 01, 2025

Dengue: 138 more cases reported in 24hrs

No new fatalities were reported during this period

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Aug 2025, 04:35 PM

One hundred and thirty-eight more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 21, 118 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 49 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 17 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 10 in Rajshahi (Out of CC), 10 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 25 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 14 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 13 in Dhaka South City Corporation.  

The number of deaths remained at 83, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, the DGHS added.

Currently, 1,307 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 1,01,214 dengue cases and 1,00,040 recoveries in the same year.

 

DengueDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
