Dengue claims 2 more lives in 24hrs

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 78 this year. During the period, 394 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, raising the total infected-case to 19,923 this year.

The fatalities occurred in the Barisal and Chittagong divisions, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows-- 108 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 81 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 48 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 34 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 48 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 34 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 31 in Rajshahi Division (Out of CC), and 10 in Rangpur (Out of CC).

As of now, 1258 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.