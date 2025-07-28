Monday, July 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dengue claims 2 more lives in 24hrs

As of now, 1,258 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 05:59 PM

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 78 this year. During the period, 394 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, raising the total infected-case to 19,923 this year.

The fatalities occurred in the Barisal and Chittagong divisions, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows-- 108 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 81 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 48 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 34 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 48 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 34 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 31 in Rajshahi Division (Out of CC), and 10 in Rangpur (Out of CC).

As of now, 1258 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.

Topics:

DengueDengue casesDengue DeathDirectorate of General Health Services (DGHS)
Read More

Dengue claims three lives in 24hrs

One new Covid case reported in 24hrs

Three more die of dengue; 331 hospitalized in 24 hours

164 dengue patients hospitalized in 24hrs

Dengue: One more death reported in 24hrs

4 die of dengue, highest in a day this year

Latest News

Two trains collide in Lalmonirhat, carriages derailed

'Shooter Mannan' shot dead in clash over sand mining dispute

Classes set to resume at Kuet after 5 months

BUFT hosts memorial, prayers in tribute to Abdullah Hil Rakib

NCP slams BNP over stance on non-partisan appointments

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x