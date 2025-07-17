Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

375 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Currently, 1,213 dengue patients are receiving treatment nationwide

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 04:50 PM

Three hundred and seventy five more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 16, 281 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 116 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 42 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 53 in Rajshahi (Out of CC), one in Sylhet (Out of CC), 18 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), eight in Mymensingh (Out of CC), 61 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 37 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 39 in Dhaka South City Corporation.  

The number of deaths remained at 60, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, the DGHS added.

Currently, 1,213 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 1,01,214 dengue cases and 1,00,040 recoveries in the same year.

Topics:

DengueDengue DeathDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Read More

5 new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Dengue claims 2 more lives; 321 hospitalized in 24hrs

Seven new Covid-19 cases reported in 24hrs

375 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

8 new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Dengue: 2 more die in 24hrs

Latest News

Health adviser stresses on research based medical education

Women outclass Bhutan 3-0 to stay unbeaten in SAFF U-20 football

Jamaat expects massive turnout at first-ever Suhrawardy Udyan rally

ISPR urges calm amid Gopalganj unrest, assures situation now under control

Over 500 killed in south Syria violence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x