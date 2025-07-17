375 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Three hundred and seventy five more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 16, 281 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 116 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 42 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 53 in Rajshahi (Out of CC), one in Sylhet (Out of CC), 18 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), eight in Mymensingh (Out of CC), 61 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 37 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 39 in Dhaka South City Corporation.

The number of deaths remained at 60, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, the DGHS added.

Currently, 1,213 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 1,01,214 dengue cases and 1,00,040 recoveries in the same year.