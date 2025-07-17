5 new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Five more new Covid-19 cases were reported in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest figure, total confirmed Covid cases in the country have reached 20,52,241 since the first case on March 8, 2020.

No new deaths from the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the total fatalities in the country unchanged at 29,526.

However, a total of 27 people died of the Covid-19 till Thursday since the beginning of the year.

A total of 253 samples were tested during the latest reporting period, from 8am Wednesday to 8am Thursday, resulting in a daily positivity rate of 1.98%.

The overall positivity rate stands at 13.04% till now, while the fatality rate based on detected cases remains at 1.44%.