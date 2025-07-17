Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

5 new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

No deaths were reported during this period

The image shows a health worker inside a kiosk is collecting nasal swab from a potential patient. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 04:35 PM

Five more new Covid-19 cases were reported in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest figure, total confirmed Covid cases in the country have reached 20,52,241 since the first case on March 8, 2020.

No new deaths from the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the total fatalities in the country unchanged at 29,526.

However, a total of 27 people died of the Covid-19 till Thursday since the beginning of the year.

A total of 253 samples were tested during the latest reporting period, from 8am Wednesday to 8am Thursday, resulting in a daily positivity rate of 1.98%.

The overall positivity rate stands at 13.04% till now, while the fatality rate based on detected cases remains at 1.44%.

Topics:

Covid Casescovid deathDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Read More

375 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Dengue claims 2 more lives; 321 hospitalized in 24hrs

Seven new Covid-19 cases reported in 24hrs

375 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

8 new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Dengue: 2 more die in 24hrs

Latest News

Health adviser stresses on research based medical education

Women outclass Bhutan 3-0 to stay unbeaten in SAFF U-20 football

Jamaat expects massive turnout at first-ever Suhrawardy Udyan rally

ISPR urges calm amid Gopalganj unrest, assures situation now under control

Over 500 killed in south Syria violence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x