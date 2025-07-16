Thursday, July 17, 2025

Dengue claims 2 more lives; 321 hospitalized in 24hrs

According to DGHS, 321 new viral fever cases raised the total to 15,906 this year

The file image shows dengue patients receiving treatment in Mugda Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 06:34 PM

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 60 this year.

During the period, 321 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, raising the total infected cases to 15,906 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 110 in Barisal Division (out of CC), 31 in Chittagong Division (out of CC), 27 in Khulna Division (out of CC), 10 in Mymensingh Division (out of CC), 57 in Rajshahi Division (out of CC), two in Rangpur Division (out of CC), one in Sylhet Division (out of CC), nine in Dhaka Division (out of CC), 27 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 47 in Dhaka South City Corporation. 

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

In 2023, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries in the same year.

