375 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

1,210 dengue patients are receiving treatment nationwide

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 07:13 PM

Three hundred and seventy five more new dengue cases were reported in the past 24 hours till Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 15, 585 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 121 new cases were reported in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 33 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 26 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), three each in Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions (Out of CC), 55 in Rajshahi division, 67 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 28 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 39 in Dhaka South City Corporation. 

The number of deaths remained at 58, with no new fatalities reported during this period, the DGHS added.

Currently, 1,210 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 1,01,214 dengue cases and 1,00,040 recoveries in the same year.

Dengue
