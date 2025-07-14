8 new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday confirmed eight new Covid-19 infections in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday.

A total of 195 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 4.10%, according to a statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, no one died from Covid-19 during this period.

The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,526.

The first case of corona virus was detected in the country on March 8, 2020.

Ten days later, on March 18 of the same year, the first person died from the virus in the country.