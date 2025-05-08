Dr Tahmeed Ahmed named to TIME’s 2025 Health100 for tackling child malnutrition

Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, the executive director of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b), has been named to the 2025 TIME100 Health list—TIME’s annual compilation of the 100 most influential figures in global health.

According to a press release issued Thursday, this honour recognizes Dr Tahmeed’s groundbreaking work in maternal and child health, nutrition and data-driven health solutions in low-resource settings.

Under his guidance, icddr,b has expanded its global reach through innovative research and impactful interventions, benefiting millions within Bangladesh and beyond.

Motivated by the helplessness he once felt treating malnourished children early in his career, Dr Tahmeed helped pioneer a gut microbiome-based nutritional therapy.

Working with US researcher Dr Jeffrey Gordon, he identified diet-linked gut bacteria that supported healthy growth in children.

This led to the development of a food product made from local ingredients like chickpeas, green bananas, peanuts and tilapia—now being tested in six countries, showing promising results in improving child growth.

Dr Tahmeed is set to attend the TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of Health, on Tuesday in New York.

There, he has been invited to deliver an inspirational toast—a hallmark of the event—highlighting voices shaping the future of health worldwide.

His speech will be featured both editorially and on TIME’s digital platforms.

His inclusion not only celebrates his personal achievements but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring Bangladeshi researchers, demonstrating that commitment and passion can lead to global recognition.

“It is a tremendous honour to be part of TIME’s 2025 Health100 list,” said Dr Tahmeed.

He continued: “This recognition is not mine alone—it belongs to the dedicated scientists and staff of icddr,b, our global collaborators and the communities we serve.

I thank TIME for this platform, which I hope will draw more attention to the urgent fight against malnutrition and the need to invest in science that uplifts lives, fosters equity and health and upholds human dignity—rather than fueling conflict or division.”

The full TIME100 Health list is available at www.time.com/time100health and will also be featured in the 26 May 2025 edition of TIME magazine.