Formation of independent Health Commission recommended

The Health Reform Commission has recommended the establishment of an independent Health Commission to recommend the formation of national health policies and oversee health service standards.

The commission formally handed over their report to Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus on Monday at the State Guest House Jamuna.

“An independent and permanent Bangladesh Health Commission (BHC) must be established, aimed at providing strategic advice to parliament and the government on health-related policy formulation,” said the report of the commission.

Alongside this, the report said that it would develop national strategies, standards for services and service-providing institutions, and clinical guidelines.

The recommendation further said: “The commission will regularly review the effectiveness of the healthcare system, the quality of services, and overall cost efficiency. Based on this, the commission will provide constructive feedback and guidance to implementing institutions and the government for development.”

“This commission will be directly accountable to the head of the government and will submit an annual report to parliament,” it added.

The commission is expected to oversee undergraduate and postgraduate medical education, nursing and paramedical education, public health policy, disease prevention, patient safety and the development of clinical and public health guidelines.

The report begins by dedicating the reform proposal to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War and the July–August 2024 events, aspiring to build an equitable and just society through better healthcare.

Despite notable progress in primary healthcare over the decades since independence, the report said that Bangladesh still lags behind in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and universal health coverage.

The interim government formed the Health Reform Commission through a gazette notification on November 18, 2024, headed by National Professor and Diabetic Association President Dr AK Azad Khan.

Members of the commission include Prof Mohammad Zakir Hossain, chairman of Community Clinic Health Assistance Trust, Prof Liaquat Ali, chairman of Pothikrit Foundation, Prof Sayeba Akhter, chairman of Bangladesh Medical Research Council, Prof Naila Zaman Khan, a pediatric neurologist, MM Reza, former health secretary, Prof M Muzaherul Huq, former regional adviser of World Health Organization (WHO) for South-East Asian Region, Azharul Islam Khan, consultant of ICDDR'B, Prof Syed Md Akram Hussain, senior consultant of Square Cancer Centre of Square Hospital, Prof Syed Atiqul Haq, chief consultant of Green Life Center for Rheumatic Care and Research, Ahmed Ehsanur Rahman, a scientist at ICDDR,B, and Umayer Afif, a student of Dhaka Medical College.

Besides holding 51 regular meetings and 32 consultation meetings with stakeholders in Dhaka and other regions, it also visited hospitals over the past five and a half months to prepare the report. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics conducted a survey to assist the commission.

It consulted with experienced professionals, relevant institutions, and field experts while drafting its recommendations.