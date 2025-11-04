Govt to release 37 prisoners serving life sentences

The government has decided to release 37 prisoners who were sentenced to life imprisonment or terms exceeding 30 years but have already served 20 years or more, including remissions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on Tuesday regarding the decision.

According to the Department of Prisons, the release process will be implemented within the next few days.

A high-level committee of the Home Ministry approved the list of prisoners, which was prepared based on recommendations from district prisons, sources said.

Under Section 569 of the Jail Code, the remaining sentences of these inmates have been remitted, as all have served at least 20 years, including remissions.

Md Jannat-ul Forhad, Assistant Inspector General (Development) of the Department of Prisons, said: “Among those sentenced to life or 30 years, the cases of inmates who have served more than 20 years, including remissions, were judicially reviewed. Considering their age, conduct in prison, and other relevant factors, the government decided to remit their remaining sentences.”

He added, “The final list includes 37 prisoners. Some had 10 years, others 7 or 6 years of imprisonment left—all of which have been remitted to grant their release.”

The Department of Prisons noted that no female inmates are included in the final list, although the initial proposal had both male and female prisoners. Most of those being released were convicted in murder cases and had been serving sentences in various prisons across the country.

The government order stated: “Considering the nature of their cases, behavior during imprisonment, prison offenses, age, and other factors, the kind-hearted government has decided, under Section 569 of the Jail Code, to remit the remaining sentences of 37 prisoners who have served 20 years or more, including remissions, in different prisons across the country. The order will be executed immediately upon receipt.”