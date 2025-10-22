Govt orders tighter security at field-level land offices

The government has directed authorities to strengthen security measures at field-level land offices under the Ministry of Land.

In a letter recently sent to all deputy commissioners across the country, the Ministry of Land issued these instructions.

Copies of the letter were also shared with all divisional commissioners, additional deputy commissioners (Revenue), and assistant commissioners (Land).

According to ministry sources on Wednesday, the letter noted that sudden fire incidents have been reported in various locations across the country.

In this context, the ministry stressed the urgent need to enhance security and implement all necessary precautionary steps at all upazila land offices, revenue circles, and union land offices under its jurisdiction.

It specifically recommended installing CCTV cameras in the record rooms of the deputy commissioners’ offices.

The letter also requested the relevant authorities to ensure that these offices adopt strengthened security protocols and preventive measures to avoid fire incidents, potential damage, or other emergencies.