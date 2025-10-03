Attorney General: No legal barrier to implementing July Charter

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman on Friday said there is no legal barrier to implementing the July Charter and that it can proceed in line with the recommendations of the National Consensus Commission.

He made the comments while talking to journalists following a view-exchange meeting with local media representatives at the Johan Dream Valley Park Auditorium in Jhenaidah on Friday morning.

The attorney general said that during the Awami League regime, all constitutional institutions in the country were made ineffective.

He added that officials who were not involved in any major wrongdoing while serving under the previous government will continue to serve the country and the state.

“However, legal action will be taken against those who committed crimes on political orders during that period,” he added.

Earlier, a meeting of local journalists from Jhenaidah district was held at 10am, organized by the Jhenaidah Journalist Forum, Dhaka.