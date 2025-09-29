Monday, September 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
BTCL to roll out triple-play, quad-play services in Bangladesh

BTCL plans to integrate optional OTT platforms with possibility of adding global services like Netflix or Amazon Prime

Logo of Bangladesh Telecom Company Limited (BTCL). Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 05:33 PM

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) is set to launch triple-play and quad-play services in the country for the first time, offering bundled packages combining voice, data and entertainment.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post on Saturday night by Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the principal adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology.

In the global telecom industry, “triple play” refers to the combined offering of video, voice and high-speed internet services, while “quad play” adds wireless services to the bundle.

According to Taiyeb, unlimited voice services will be offered through BTCL’s Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), mobile SIM and BTCL Alap IP phone. Unlimited internet will be provided via BTCL Zipon and ISP connections.

On the entertainment front, BTCL plans to integrate optional OTT platforms such as Bongo, Chorki or Hoichoi, with the possibility of adding global services like Netflix or Amazon Prime in the future. He also said piracy concerns around OTT platforms would be addressed.

To improve device access, BTCL is preparing an installment-based scheme for smartphones. “A handset package will be available for just Tk500 monthly installments over one year, with a small upfront deposit,” Taiyeb wrote, adding that the initiative aims to ease barriers related to devices, data and entertainment content.

BTCL, the country’s largest state-owned telecom operator, is expected to release further details of the project in October.

Topics:

BTCL
