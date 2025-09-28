Hajj packages announced: Airfare reduced, health insurance increased

The government has unveiled new Hajj packages for 2026, offering reduced airfare and enhanced health insurance for pilgrims.

These details were shared at a press conference regarding Hajj Package-2026 on Sunday. The conference was held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, where Religious Advisor Dr AFM Khalid Hossain announced new packages.

Under the packages, the highest cost under government arrangements has been set at Tk6.9 lakh and the lowest at Tk4.67 lakh.

This year, three Hajj packages have been announced under government arrangements. Last year, there were two packages.

Among the proposed three packages, Package 1 costs Tk6.9 lakh. Pilgrims under this package will have accommodation within a maximum of 700 meters from the Haram Sharif courtyard in Makkah and in the Markazia or central area in Madinah. Rooms with attached bathrooms will accommodate up to five people per room. Tents will be located in Zone-2 in Mina, and meals will be provided by Moallem in Mina and Arafah with "D+" category service.

Package 2 costs Tk5.59 lakh. Pilgrims under this package will have accommodation within 1.2 to 1.8 kilometers from the Haram Sharif courtyard in Makkah and in the Markazia or central area in Madinah. Rooms with attached bathrooms will accommodate up to six people per room. Tents will be located in Zone-2 in Mina, and meals will be provided by Moallem in Mina and Arafah with "D" category service.

Hajj Package-1 and Package-2 allow room upgrades to 2- or 3-bedrooms in Makkah and Madinah and the option to avail of a short package upon payment of the designated fee. The typical stay of pilgrims in Saudi Arabia will range from 35 to 47 days, while for the short package, it will be 22 to 30 days.

Package 3 costs Tk4.67 lakh. This is an economy Hajj package. Pilgrims under this package will be accommodated in the Azizia area in Makkah and outside the Markazia area in Madinah. Rooms will accommodate up to six people per room. Tents will be located in Zone-5 in Mina, and meals will be provided by Moallem in Mina and Arafah with "D" category service. Air-conditioned buses will be arranged for commuting to perform the five daily prayers at Haram Sharif.

Additionally, this year the price of a general Hajj package under private arrangements has been set at Tk5.09 lakh. Approved agencies opting for this package will have the opportunity to announce two additional packages.

The religious affairs adviser stated that last year, airfare was around Tk1.68 lakh. To benefit pilgrims, airfare has been reduced by Tk12,990 to around Tk1.55 lakh this year.

The press conference also noted that although airfare has decreased, the Saudi government has increased health insurance for Hajj 2026 by 130 Saudi Riyals, approximately Tk4,270.

Tent rent in Mina and Arafah has increased by 4.2%. A mandatory deposit of 720 Saudi Riyals, or Tk23,652, has been imposed on the Nusk Masar platform for "Dum-e-Shukr". For the first time this year, this amount has been included in the Hajj package.

Furthermore, the exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal has increased. Last year, one Saudi Riyal was Tk32.50, and this year it has risen to Tk32.85. Considering these factors, the 2026 packages have been determined.

It was also stated that these packages are new additions for pilgrims under government arrangements. Previously, pilgrims under government arrangements were never accommodated in the Azizia area. However, pilgrims from the three countries sending the highest number of pilgrims—Indonesia, Pakistan, and Malaysia—have been accommodated in Azizia for many years.

Additionally, hotels or houses in areas where Bangladeshi pilgrims were usually accommodated have been demolished by the Saudi government. Therefore, Bangladeshi pilgrims will now be accommodated in the Azizia area.

Depending on the sighting of the moon, the holy Hajj will be observed on May 26, 2026. Approximately 127,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh will be able to perform Hajj in 2026.

According to the Saudi government roadmap, Hajj registration will close on October 12.

Physically and mentally healthy individuals aged 12 years and above will be eligible for Hajj 2026. Preliminary registration can be completed by depositing Tk3.5 lakh. The full package amount must be deposited by December 31.

It was also stated at the press conference that Hajj contracts will be executed on November 9. House rent and transport contracts must be completed by February 1, 2026. Hajj visa issuance will begin on February 8, and Hajj flights will commence on April 18.

In 2025, under government arrangements, the cost for Package-1 Hajj was around Tk4.78 lakh and for Package-2 it was around Tk5.76 lakh. Under private arrangements, the minimum cost for Hajj was set at around Tk4.83 lakh. Hajj agencies have determined this year’s packages based on these figures.