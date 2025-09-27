Consensus Commission holds meeting with experts

The National Consensus Commission has once again held a meeting with experts to review multiple recommendations regarding the ways and methods of implementing the July National Charter 2025.

Former Appellate Division Justice M A Matin, former Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury, Dean of the Faculty of Law at Dhaka University Mohammad Ikramul Haque, and senior jurists of Bangladesh Supreme Court Dr Sharif Bhuiyan, Barrister Tanim Hossain Shawon, and Barrister Imran Siddique joined the meeting virtually Friday night, said a press release on Saturday.

The meeting discussed proposals put forward by various political parties on the formation of a Constituent Assembly, issuance of constitutional orders, seeking the opinion or advice of the Supreme Court under Article 106, and the feasibility of holding a referendum.

At the meeting, decision was taken that the Consensus Commission would submit several recommendations to the government on possible ways of implementing the July National Charter 2025.

On behalf of the commission, Vice-President Professor Ali Riaz, members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, and Dr Md Aiyub Mia took part in the discussion. Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Monir Haider also joined the meeting.