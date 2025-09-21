Sunday, September 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
EC directs settlement of NID correction applications within 45 days

Old applications are also being given priority for quick settlement, says Saiful Islam

File image of smart NID card. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 11:30 PM

The Election Commission (EC) has directed all concerned officials to settle any category of National Identity Card (NID) correction applications within 45 days.

Director (Operations) of the EC's National Identity Registration Wing Md Saiful Islam confirmed the matter to BSS on Sunday evening, saying that the instruction has already been circulated to field-level officials.

"No NID correction application should remain pending beyond 45 days. However, in most cases, we are resolving them earlier," he said, adding that old applications are also being given priority for quick settlement.

The decision was taken at the EC's monthly coordination meeting held earlier this month, he added.

Election Commission (EC)National Identity Cards (NID)
