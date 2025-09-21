3 districts to get new DCs ahead of election

The government has appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) for three districts- Chittagong, Narsingdi, Naogaon ahead of the national election slated for February next.

A notification, signed by Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration Aminul Islam, was issued on Sunday morning.

Mohammad Abdul Awal, Mohammad Anwar Hossain and Monira Hoque have been made DC for Chittagong, Narsingdi and Naogaon districts respectively.

Of them, Abdul Awal was posted as DC in Naogaon, Anwar was assigned as deputy secretary at the Division of Health Education and Family Welfare under the Ministry of Health and Monira performed as deputy secretary at the Division of Secondary and Higher Secondary under the Ministry of Education.

The order will come into effect soon, the notification says.