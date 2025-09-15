CA Yunus holds meeting with Hindu community leaders

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday met with Hindu community leaders at the State Guest House Jamuna to discuss preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations.

During the meeting, the leaders invited the chief adviser to visit Puja mandaps during the festival. Yunus said, “Although I always wish to meet you, opportunities are rare. The occasion of Puja allows us to meet face to face at least once a year and exchange views.” He also inquired about the preparations and overall situation for this year’s festival.

Hindu leaders reported that the number of Puja mandaps has increased by over a thousand compared to last year, with preparations underway across the country. They praised the interim government for providing support and particularly commended the Religious Affairs Adviser and Secretary for maintaining regular contact, visiting temples, and coordinating with local administrations. They expressed hope that Puja would be celebrated peacefully, as in previous years.

Jayanta Kumar Dev, president of the Metropolitan Puja Committee, thanked the chief adviser for allocating land from the Ministry of Railways for a permanent Durga temple, describing it as a historic step. He also recalled Yunus’ visit to Dhakeshwari Temple last year and the message of unity he conveyed, which continues to inspire the community.

Basudev Dhar, president of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, recalled Yunus’ remarks last year advocating for festivals to be celebrated without heavy security, saying it reflected a commitment to communal harmony.

SN Tarun Dey, secretary general of the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Welfare Front, appreciated the chief adviser’s efforts in promoting interfaith unity and countering misinformation on social media.

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain highlighted government initiatives supporting all faiths, including the construction of temples, improvements for ritual facilities, and welfare programs for vulnerable groups such as widows and orphans.

The chief adviser thanked the leaders, extended advance Durga Puja greetings, and urged vigilance to ensure the celebrations remain peaceful and uninterrupted.