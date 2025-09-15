Govt moves to clear falsely implicated in July uprising cases

The government has formed three committees at the ministry, district, and metropolitan levels to supervise the submission of interim investigation reports, aimed at clearing individuals falsely implicated in criminal cases.

The six-member ministry-level committee will be headed by the Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser, with the deputy secretary/senior assistant secretary/assistant secretary of the Law Branch-1 of the Home Ministry serving as member secretary.

Two four-member committees have also been formed at the district and metropolitan levels, led respectively by the district magistrate (deputy commissioner) and the metropolitan police commissioner.

A notification issued today cancelled two earlier notifications on the matter, dated December 8, 2024, and May 13, 2025.

At the district level, the remaining committee members are the police super, public prosecutor, and additional police super of crime and operations (member secretary). At the metropolitan level, other members include a representative of the divisional commissioner, the metropolitan public prosecutor, and a police officer holding the rank of police super (member secretary).

Under the newly incorporated Section 173A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), interim investigation reports can be submitted to make the criminal justice system more people-friendly and efficient. The committees have been tasked with implementing this provision.

They will compile cases filed in district and metropolitan areas linked to the July–August 2024 mass uprising, and prepare corresponding lists. They will also collect data on cases nationwide for which orders to submit interim investigation reports under Section 173A have been issued.

The committees will supervise whether investigation officers have properly addressed relevant issues, collect statistics on submitted reports, and determine how many individuals were acquitted as a result.

Reports will be submitted twice a month.