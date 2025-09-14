Sunday, September 14, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Yunus urges political consensus to ensure festive polls in February

World will closely observe the approach Bangladesh takes in its lead-up to the next national election, says Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus

File image of Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 05:34 PM

Reiterating the interim government’s commitment to a festive national election in February next year, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Sunday said political parties must reach a consensus without any failure to achieve the goal of holding the polls.

“We are repeatedly saying this… it will be an occasion of celebration,” he said, urging all political parties to ensure that they jointly accomplish the remaining tasks.

Prof Yunus added that the world will watch closely what method is applied in Bangladesh in its journey towards the next national election, referring to recent political developments in Nepal.

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chair Prof Ali Riaz, Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed, Jamaat leader Hamidur Rahman Azad, and National Citizen Party leader Akhtar Hossen also spoke at the event held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider conducted the session.

Topics:

Muhammad Yunusnational election
