Adviser Farooq calls for dignified rehabilitation of July martyrs' families, injured

Liberation War Affairs Adviser Farooq-e-Azam, Bir Pratik, on Monday stressed the need for proper rehabilitation of the families of the martyrs and the injured of the July 2024 Uprising, based on their education, work experience, and training.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial meeting at the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, the adviser said: “The ministry has already issued a detailed notification outlining the process for the rehabilitation of the families of July martyrs and those who fought during the uprising.”

He urged all concerned to take effective steps and formulate future action plans to ensure dignified rehabilitation, keeping in mind the spirit and heroism of the July uprising.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, he said: “The interim government has already adopted a comprehensive rehabilitation program for the July martyrs and the injured. All these programs will be implemented without delay.”





