CA directs law enforcers to ensure peaceful and festive Ducsu polls

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday instructed law enforcement agencies to provide full cooperation to Dhaka University (DU) authorities to ensure a peaceful and festive atmosphere for the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) elections scheduled for Tuesday.

He issued this directive while chairing a high-level meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka to assess the law-and-order situation nationwide.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam shared these details during a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy following the meeting.

Several advisers, including Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, Power and Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, CA’s Special Assistant for Home Affairs Khoda Baksh Chowdhury, Principal Secretary Md Siraj Uddin Mia and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam, among others, attended the meeting.

Chief adviser emphasized the importance of supporting university authorities so that the Ducsu polls could proceed without disruption, describing it as essential for peace and festivity.

Shafiqul Alam said that the defeated and isolated fascist forces are growing increasingly desperate as national elections approach and the trials related to the July massacre accelerate.

Professor Yunus highlighted that this challenge extends beyond law enforcement, framing it as a national security concern aimed at destabilizing peace, stability, and democratic progress, according to the press secretary.

However, he said the interim government remains steadfast in its plan to conduct the next national election in early February 2026, adding that no power in the world can prevent the polls.

Shafiqul Alam also said: “At today’s (Sunday's) meeting, it was emphasized that the election will take place in the first half of February regardless of any circumstances. No force worldwide can halt this election. All necessary preparations are underway.”

The meeting resolved that no tolerance would be shown towards those attempting to incite unrest, reinforcing the government's stance on protecting the country's security.

The chief adviser underlined the necessity of political parties standing united with the public for the nation's welfare.

Additionally, Professor Yunus cautioned about potential conspiracies to provoke disturbances during the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations.

He urged leveraging last year's successful law and order management during the festival by taking preemptive security measures to prevent any disorder.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs was instructed to engage with all faith-based organizations to foster communal harmony, with the Religious Affairs Adviser set to convene meetings with these groups soon.

The meeting also called for constant monitoring of the law and order situation, enhanced coordination among security forces, and proactive involvement from local administrations.

Reaffirming the importance of the political unity achieved post-July massacre, the chief adviser stressed maintaining cordial relations among political parties and urged vigilance to prevent any security incidents during elections.

Measures to intensify oversight of sudden processions, illegal meetings, and gatherings were also approved, with instructions to take strict legal action against those responsible.

Deputy press secretaries to the chief adviser, Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Apurba Jahangir, attended the briefing.