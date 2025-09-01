Asif Nazrul: No scope to change election time frame

The 13th national parliamentary election will be held by February next year as scheduled, and there is no possibility of changing this time frame, said Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul.

Speaking to reporters at the ministry on Monday, Dr Asif Nazrul said the government remains firmly committed to holding the election in February. “This is the position repeatedly emphasized by the chief adviser. The Election Commission has been instructed accordingly, and all necessary measures are being taken,” he added.

On questions regarding some parties, including NCP, calling for reforms and completing trial of July Uprising cases before the election, the law adviser said: “We have full confidence in the sense of judgment of the political parties, including those that supported the July Uprising.”

Asked whether an election would be possible if political differences persist, Dr Asif Nazrul responded: “The government’s position on the election has been stated repeatedly: we are firmly committed to holding the election in February. All state activities are proceeding with this goal in mind, and there is no scope for delay.”

Commenting on the NCP’s demand for holding local council elections before the national polls, he said: “That is the NCP’s party statement. I have nothing to say on their internal positions. I have stated the government’s stance.”

On the law and order situation, Dr Asif Nazrul said it has fluctuated over the past year, sometimes deteriorating, sometimes improving.

“In a post-revolutionary situation, society experiences various instabilities. While the occasional deterioration in law and order is regrettable, it is not unusual. We have handled such situations before and will manage them again. Insha’Allah, it will improve,” he added.