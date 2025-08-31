EC publishes supplementary voter list with 126.3m voters

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday published supplementary voter list showing 126.3 million voters in the country ahead of the next parliamentary elections.

Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat Akhtar Ahmed disclosed the supplementary voters list at his office, saying that the total number of voters in the country is 126.31 million as of August 31, 2025.

He said that out of the total voters, 64.10 million are male and 62.21 million are female voters.

According to the supplementary voter list, the number of transgender voters stands at 1,230.