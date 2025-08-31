Sunday, August 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

EC publishes supplementary voter list with 126.3m voters

64.10 million are male and 62.21 million are female voters

Election Commission of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 05:57 PM

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday published supplementary voter list showing 126.3 million voters in the country ahead of the next parliamentary elections.

Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat Akhtar Ahmed disclosed the supplementary voters list at his office, saying that the total number of voters in the country is 126.31 million as of August 31, 2025.

He said that out of the total voters, 64.10 million are male and 62.21 million are female voters.

According to the supplementary voter list, the number of transgender voters stands at 1,230.

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)
Read More

Taher: EC’s election plan undermines fair vote, must apologize

Jamaat's Taher: Chief adviser’s roadmap a blueprint to undermine free, fair election

Next election to be most risky, CEC tells officials

EC fixes roadmap: No alternative to February election before Ramadan

Constituency delimitation: EC’s 4-day hearing ends

Will complexity about constituency boundaries cause problems for national elections?

Latest News

National consultation calls for disability-inclusive polls

Forum demands 30% women candidates in next national polls

Bangladesh’s first robotic rehabilitation centre opens at BMU Super Specialized Hospital

BAU students block Dhaka-Mymensingh railway for 5hrs

SCB, Renata seal $29m interest rate swap agreement

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x