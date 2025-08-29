Govt seeks public feedback on Haor Master Plan's draft

The government has sought feedback on the evaluation of Haor Master Plan's draft aiming to ensure the sustainable development of the country's haor region, one of Bangladesh's important natural resources.

The draft has been prepared under the project titled "Comprehensive Study for Evaluation and Updating of the Haor Master Plan" by the Department of Bangladesh Haor and Wetland Development.

According to an official release, the draft report has been publicly available since Sunday last and can be found on the websites of the Ministry of Water Resources (www.mowr.gov.bd) and the Bangladesh Haor and Wetland Development Department (www.dbhwd.gov.bd).

Any ministry, department, organization or individual can submit their opinions and suggestions by September 23.

Opinions and suggestions can be submitted via email to --[email protected] -- or sent by post to the director general (DG) of Bangladesh Haor and Wetland Development Department, 72 Green Road, Dhaka.