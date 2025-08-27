Law enforcers ordered to take action over provocative acts surrounding Chandranath Hill

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies have been ordered to take action against any provocative activities near Chandranath Hill following reports of disturbances around the traditional Chandranath Dham (Kanchannath-Chandranath-Adinath) temple.

Advisers Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan (Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, and Ministry of Railways), Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar (Ministry of Primary and Mass Education), and Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain met with shrine committee leaders at Rail Bhaban to discuss the matter on Wednesday.

The committee said various provocative acts have occurred near the temple over the past five years, posing a threat to communal harmony. In response, the advisers directed field administration, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies to remain vigilant and take immediate action against any provocation.

The committee also raised concerns over the poor condition of the stairs leading to the hilltop temple. Shrine committee president Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya warned of potential accidents. Following the request, Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan contacted Rezaul Maksud Zahedi, Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives in Chattogram, to arrange immediate repairs.

Adviser Poddar emphasised that the interim government is committed to building a society free from discrimination based on religion, caste, or class. Dr Khalid Hossain stressed that attacks on religious establishments are crimes, not acts of faith, and urged devotees to submit legitimate requests through the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust for proper resolution.

Rail Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan highlighted the historical and cultural significance of Chandranath Temple, warning that any actions undermining communal harmony will not be tolerated. Strict measures have been ordered at the first sign of provocation.