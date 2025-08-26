Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Govt to procure 65,000 tons fertilizer

The approvals came from the 33rd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase

Representational inage of fertilizer being spread on the ground. Photo: Collected
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 07:12 PM

The government on Tuesday approved separate proposals for procuring 65,000 tons of fertilizer and constructing a 10,000 tons capacity buffer godown in Bhola to meet the growing demand.

The approvals came from the 33rd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase this year, chaired virtually by Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed.

Following two proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) will procure 25,000 tons of TSP fertilizer under the 3rd lot of a state-level agreement with Tunisia from Groupe Chimique Tunisien at a cost of around Tk184.66 crore, with each ton priced at $602.50.

In addition, BADC will purchase 40,000 tons of DAP fertilizer under the 3rd lot of a state-level agreement with Morocco from OCP, NUTRICROPS, at a cost of around Tk383.16 crore, where the per ton price is $781.33.

Following a proposal from the Ministry of Food, the government approved the construction of a 10,000 tons buffer godown in Bhola by M/S MBL-REL (JV), Dhaka, at a cost of around Tk49.49 crore under the 1st revised project for building 34 buffer godowns across the country to facilitate fertilizer preservation and distribution.

The Power Division’s proposal for the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to procure GT-2 maintenance work for Shahjibazar 330MW Combined Cycle Power Plant from SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Company Ltd, China, at a cost of around Tk111.18 crore, was also approved.

In addition, the meeting cleared a proposal from the Secondary and Higher Education Division for printing, binding, and supplying 36,291,207 textbooks in 94 lots for classes 4 and 5 for the academic year 2026.

Topics:

Ministry of FoodFertilizerSalehuddin Ahmed
Read More

Govt approves proposal for reducing timeframe in textbook procurement process

Govt to sell rice, flour at subsidized rates in all upazilas from Sept 1

Govt to procure 3 LNG cargoes, 215,000 tons fertilizer

GED: Bangladesh's economy shows sign of renewed resilience

Salehuddin: Loan defaulters will not be allowed to contest national election

Finance adviser: Economy bounces back from brink of collapse

Latest News

Community Bank Bangladesh holds 68th board meeting

Southeast Bank Green School celebrates milestone achievement

Honor launches world’s thinnest foldable phone ‘Magic V5’ in Bangladesh

Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds training on investment classification

Cabinet probe committee visits Sadapathor

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x