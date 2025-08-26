Govt to procure 65,000 tons fertilizer

The government on Tuesday approved separate proposals for procuring 65,000 tons of fertilizer and constructing a 10,000 tons capacity buffer godown in Bhola to meet the growing demand.

The approvals came from the 33rd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase this year, chaired virtually by Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed.

Following two proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) will procure 25,000 tons of TSP fertilizer under the 3rd lot of a state-level agreement with Tunisia from Groupe Chimique Tunisien at a cost of around Tk184.66 crore, with each ton priced at $602.50.

In addition, BADC will purchase 40,000 tons of DAP fertilizer under the 3rd lot of a state-level agreement with Morocco from OCP, NUTRICROPS, at a cost of around Tk383.16 crore, where the per ton price is $781.33.

Following a proposal from the Ministry of Food, the government approved the construction of a 10,000 tons buffer godown in Bhola by M/S MBL-REL (JV), Dhaka, at a cost of around Tk49.49 crore under the 1st revised project for building 34 buffer godowns across the country to facilitate fertilizer preservation and distribution.

The Power Division’s proposal for the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to procure GT-2 maintenance work for Shahjibazar 330MW Combined Cycle Power Plant from SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Company Ltd, China, at a cost of around Tk111.18 crore, was also approved.

In addition, the meeting cleared a proposal from the Secondary and Higher Education Division for printing, binding, and supplying 36,291,207 textbooks in 94 lots for classes 4 and 5 for the academic year 2026.