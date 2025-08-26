Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Govt approves proposal for reducing timeframe in textbook procurement process

The approval came from the 27th meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Economic Affairs held on Tuesday

File photo of textbooks for primary and secondary levels. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 05:42 PM

The government on Tuesday approved a proposal in principle for reducing the timeframe in the procurement process for free distribution of textbooks in the next year (2026) for emergency state purpose.

The approval came from the 27th meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Economic Affairs held this year on Tuesday. Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed chaired the meeting virtually.

Cabinet Division officials said that following a proposal from the Secondary and Higher Education Division, the meeting approved the proposal in principle following the Section 83(1) (Ka) of the Public Procurement Rules 2008 for printing, binding and distribution of textbooks free of cost in 2026 under emergency state purpose.

Topics:

TextbookgovtSalehuddin Ahmed
