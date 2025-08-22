Friday, August 22, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Govt cautions media over publishing Hasina’s remarks

Under Anti-Terrorism Act, any individual or organization that promotes activities or speeches of Awami League leaders can be prosecuted, the government statement reads

File image of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 05:12 PM

The government has issued a stern warning that any future publication or dissemination of statements from deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina will result in immediate legal action.

In a statement on Friday, the government said promoting or airing Hasina’s remarks through television channels, news platforms, or online media in Bangladesh is a violation of the law, especially given her conviction for genocide and crimes against humanity.

In December last, the statement says, the International Crimes Tribunal banned the broadcasting of hate speech by the former dictator.

“We are deeply concerned that some media outlets ignored the law and court rulings by broadcasting a speech by the ousted dictator on Thursday. In that speech, she made false and inflammatory claims,” the statement says.

“We strongly warn media personnel involved in this type of criminal propaganda. From now on, anyone who publishes or promotes Sheikh Hasina’s statements will face immediate legal action.”

The statement mentioned Sheikh Hasina fled the country after being accused of ordering the killing of hundreds of peaceful protesters during the July Uprising. She has been convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal and remains on trial for further crimes against humanity.

According to the statement, the interim government, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, is working to guide Bangladesh into a future based on justice, accountability, and democratic integrity. The people of Bangladesh are preparing for the first truly free and fair elections in decades.

At such a critical moment in our nation’s history, we urge the media to act responsibly, the statement adds.

“Broadcasting Sheikh Hasina’s provocative speeches, which aim to incite violence and create instability, risks damaging the democratic transition. Any outlet that spreads or re-broadcasts her remarks will be held legally accountable under Bangladeshi law,” the statement warns.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)Awami League (AL)
