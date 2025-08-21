Thursday, August 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Draft of 'Revenue Policy and Revenue Management (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025' approved

Additionally, the cabinet was briefed on reform implementation progress

Council of Advisers meeting held on Thursday, August 21, 2025 at the chief advisers office in Tejgaon, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka. Photo : PID
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 05:04 PM

The Council of Advisers on Thursday approved the draft of the Revenue Policy and Revenue Management (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

The approval came at the 39th meeting of the council held at the chief adviser’s office, with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

The meeting also approved the proposed Agreement between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on the Abolition of Visa for Nationals Holding Diplomatic and Official Passports.

In addition, the council was informed about the progress in implementing the recommendations of the reform commissions, according to a Cabinet Division press release.

Muhammad YunusCabinet Division
