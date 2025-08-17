Rizwana: Local administration was complicit or silent in the Sadapathor looting

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said that the local administration was either complicit or silent in the Sadapathor looting from Bholaganj.

She said that a decision on this will come soon and action will be taken against the administration in this incident.

She said this to journalists at the Secretariat on Sunday, in the afternoon.

The environment adviser said that work on the Teesta mega project with China will begin in January. The project will be undertaken for ten years. The major goals of the project are preventing river erosion, controlling floods, and conserving water in the dry season, she added.

In response to a question from journalists, she said that there is no knowledge of any written directive regarding the removal of the president’s portrait from missions abroad. There has also been no discussion or decision on this in the advisory council. However, this has no relation to the election, she added.

The adviser said that the election will be held in February, as declared by the chief adviser.