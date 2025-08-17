Sunday, August 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Rizwana: Local administration was complicit or silent in the Sadapathor looting

She said that a decision on this will come soon and action will be taken against the administration in this incident

File image of Syeda Rizwana Hasan. Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 04:06 PM

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said that the local administration was either complicit or silent in the Sadapathor looting from Bholaganj.

She said that a decision on this will come soon and action will be taken against the administration in this incident.

She said this to journalists at the Secretariat on Sunday, in the afternoon.

The environment adviser said that work on the Teesta mega project with China will begin in January. The project will be undertaken for ten years. The major goals of the project are preventing river erosion, controlling floods, and conserving water in the dry season, she added.

In response to a question from journalists, she said that there is no knowledge of any written directive regarding the removal of the president’s portrait from missions abroad. There has also been no discussion or decision on this in the advisory council. However, this has no relation to the election, she added.

The adviser said that the election will be held in February, as declared by the chief adviser.

Topics:

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate ChangeSyeda Rizwana Hasan
Read More

Bangladesh rejects global plastics treaty draft, demands stronger measures against pollution

1.95-acre forest land reclaimed as 120 illegal structures demolished in Gazipur

Rizwana: Govt to increase forest coverage to 20%

Rizwana: ICJ's advisory opinion to strengthen moral grounds for global climate policy reform

Rizwana for stronger action against wildlife traffickers, tiger poachers

Rizwana: How people involved in July killings escaped deserves probe

Latest News

Haaland fires Man City to opening win at Wolves

OC summoned to explain arrest of rickshaw puller at Dhanmondi 32

Rickshaw puller arrested in Dhanmondi 32 gets bail

Barcelona open Liga title defence strolling past nine-man Mallorca

For Ukraine, the Alaska summit was a complete disappointment

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x