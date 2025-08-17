Sunday, August 17, 2025

No order, yet no portrait: Bangladesh missions quietly drop president’s image

No official written order was issued by the Foreign Ministry

File image of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 01:13 PM

Though there had been "no written official instruction as such" from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin's portrait, Bangladesh Missions abroad are maintaining a "policy of zero" portrait for months, officials said on Sunday.

"I can tell you, as such, there had been no written instructions from the headquarters. But you need to understand the signal," a senior diplomat stationed in a Bangladesh mission abroad told UNB, wishing to remain unnamed.

He said there are two aspects, following the changes in August 5, the portrait of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was removed.

And then there were Zoom meetings with heads of Missions in the following months, connected by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said.

"When we see no portrait at the Ministry, it gives a signal. So, the portrait of the president was removed several months back," said the diplomat, adding that he thinks most of the missions followed the same zero portrait policy months ago.

Talking to UNB, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs simply said: “Yes”.

When pressed for further details regarding any recent instructions in any way, he added: "As reported, verbally."

Mohammed Shahabuddin
