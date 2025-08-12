Commerce adviser: Onion imports to be allowed to boost supply

Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin has said traders will be granted permission for onion imports to increase supply in the local market.

“Onions will be imported based on demand and supply considerations. Imports will not be limited to India; businessmen will be allowed to bring onions from any country they choose,” he said after a meeting on setting export targets for the 2025-26 fiscal year, at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

“Our primary goal is to reduce onion prices and increase availability. We will import from wherever the prices are lower, and only as much as needed to bring down prices. There is no specific country designated for this, said the adviser.

The government decided to import onions after prices surged by Tk 20 to 25 per kilogram over the past week. However, the exact timing and quantity of imports have yet to be announced.

“Efforts to reduce customs duties are ongoing. We expect positive outcomes, although much depends on those who imposed the restrictions. The trade deficit is also expected to decrease,” said Bashiruddin.

Regarding the impact of India’s ban, he said, “India’s ban will not affect us."