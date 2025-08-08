Friday, August 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

NCC to meet experts, parties to decide on July Charter implementation methods

During the second phase, consensus was reached on 11 of 20 key constitutional issues

Logo of National Consensus Commission. Photo: Collected
Update : 08 Aug 2025, 01:36 PM

The National Consensus Commission will sit again with political parties following discussion with the experts to determine the methods for implementing the reform recommendations to be incorporated in the July National Charter, said the commission’s Vice President Prof Ali Riaz said on Friday.

“We need to ensure that the agreed-upon Charter becomes binding and determine how its implementation will be carried out—through discussions with political parties,” said Riaz at a press conference held at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

He said the commission will also hold talks with experts next week to finalize the process.

“It is hoped that we can arrive at an appropriate decision within a short time through this process,” he added.

Riaz noted that significant consensus was achieved with political parties during the two earlier phases of talks aimed at formulating a much-anticipated National Charter.

“In the first phase of dialogue, out of 165 proposals, consensus was reached on 62 reform proposals,” he said, adding that some of which have already been implemented by the government through ordinances, policies and executive decisions.

During the second phase, 20 key constitutional issues were discussed.

Among them, consensus was reached on 11 issues with the support of all participating parties.

Decisions on the remaining nine issues were taken based on the views of the majority, while dissenting opinions from certain parties were recorded, he said.

Topics:

political partiesAli RiazNational Consensus Commission
Read More

Yunus: Govt begins second phase, eyes smooth, credible election

Ali Riaz for changing political culture to ensure media freedom

Jamaat disappointed with July Declaration, welcomes February election

How political parties reacted to February election announcement

EC Secretary: Preparations on for national polls

National Consensus Commission holds meeting

Latest News

DU Chhatra Dal announces hall committees

Rain likely across country

Trump says would meet Putin without Zelensky sit-down

Dhaka’s air again turns ‘moderate’ Friday morning

Bangladesh drawn with China in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x