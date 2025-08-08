NCC to meet experts, parties to decide on July Charter implementation methods

The National Consensus Commission will sit again with political parties following discussion with the experts to determine the methods for implementing the reform recommendations to be incorporated in the July National Charter, said the commission’s Vice President Prof Ali Riaz said on Friday.

“We need to ensure that the agreed-upon Charter becomes binding and determine how its implementation will be carried out—through discussions with political parties,” said Riaz at a press conference held at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

He said the commission will also hold talks with experts next week to finalize the process.

“It is hoped that we can arrive at an appropriate decision within a short time through this process,” he added.

Riaz noted that significant consensus was achieved with political parties during the two earlier phases of talks aimed at formulating a much-anticipated National Charter.

“In the first phase of dialogue, out of 165 proposals, consensus was reached on 62 reform proposals,” he said, adding that some of which have already been implemented by the government through ordinances, policies and executive decisions.

During the second phase, 20 key constitutional issues were discussed.

Among them, consensus was reached on 11 issues with the support of all participating parties.

Decisions on the remaining nine issues were taken based on the views of the majority, while dissenting opinions from certain parties were recorded, he said.